40% of adults in Malta have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Four in 10 adults in Malta have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta currently has the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the European Union.

With 12.1% of the Maltese population having received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Malta is ahead of Hungary with 9.8% and Denmark with 7.9%.

The data covers EU countries and the European Economic Area.

Malta also has the highest first dose rate, with 29.9% of the population having received the first dose, followed by Hungary with 25.5% and Estonia with 19%.

As of Monday, Malta administered 215,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 59,032 were second doses.

READ ALSO | COVID-19: One death and 56 new cases