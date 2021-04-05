40% of adults in Malta have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose
The latest statistics released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show Malta tops the EU countries for COVID-19 vaccines with 12.1% of the population having received the second dose
Four in 10 adults in Malta have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Malta currently has the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the European Union.
With 12.1% of the Maltese population having received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Malta is ahead of Hungary with 9.8% and Denmark with 7.9%.
The data covers EU countries and the European Economic Area.
Malta also has the highest first dose rate, with 29.9% of the population having received the first dose, followed by Hungary with 25.5% and Estonia with 19%.
As of Monday, Malta administered 215,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 59,032 were second doses.
