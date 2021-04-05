menu

40% of adults in Malta have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

The latest statistics released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show Malta tops the EU countries for COVID-19 vaccines with 12.1% of the population having received the second dose

laura_calleja
5 April 2021, 3:17pm
by Laura Calleja

Four in 10 adults in Malta have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta currently has the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the European Union.

With 12.1% of the Maltese population having received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Malta is ahead of Hungary with 9.8% and Denmark with 7.9%.

Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three countries for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three countries for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three counrties for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three counrties for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

The data covers EU countries and the European Economic Area.

Malta also has the highest first dose rate, with 29.9% of the population having received the first dose, followed by Hungary with 25.5% and Estonia with 19%.

As of Monday, Malta administered 215,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 59,032 were second doses.

READ ALSO | COVID-19: One death and 56 new cases

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.