Robert Abela rules out aggressive approach in lifting of COVID restrictions: 'We will be cautious'

Robert Abela has ruled out an aggressive approach in the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as the health authorities are finalising the re-opening plan.

The Prime Minister said the cautious approach will prioritise different sectors, primarily education.

In an interview on One Radio on Tuesday morning, Abela said the authorities will adopt a flexible approach to reduce restrictions or increase them, depending on how the pandemic develops.

He insisted the plan to gradually lift measures is being finalised and will be announced shortly.

“This will not be an aggressive opening but a cautious one… but I am positive because the decisions being taken are based on what science is telling us,” he said.

Stricter measures were introduced last month in response to rising infection rates and higher hospitalisations as a result of COVID-19. The measures were tightened further ahead of Easter weekend.

The restrictions, which include limiting family gatherings to two households and public gatherings to two people, will last until 11 April.

Abela urged continued vigilance as the country’s vaccination programme remains ahead of most EU countries.

The Prime Minister said that government will be looking at another strategy to help businesses recover in the months to come.