Grech is sceptic on cannabis, calls decriminalisation Labour vote-winning exercise

A proposed decriminalisation reform for cannabis has turned into one of Malta’s many micro-feuds after Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech derided it as a vote-winning attempt by the Labour government.

Grech said the PN would not be taking a position on decriminalising recreational amounts of cannabis possession and home-growing, until it carries out its consultation.

But he also claimed Labour’s fortunes in recent polls with the youth vote was partly down to its proposed cannabis reform.

“Some people ridiculed us for saying we would be carrying out our own consultation on the reform.. we don’t just take a position for votes. The PN was never like that,” Grech said.

“Indeed, Robert Abela tried using the issue of cannabis to alienate… and indeed he managed to up to a certain point, as last week’s surveys shows more youths turning to Labour. I doff my hat to him, for having managed to use something like this to boost his polls.”

Grech however did say he felt that cannabis also had its harmful effects, “much like alcohol or cigarettes, but those are no excuse for saying that cannabis should be legal as well.”

Grech said the government’s White Paper on cannabis was “not clear” and that the government’s proposals were being criticised by cannabis activists.

“People know the government is doing this for votes. That is why the PN is consulting. Even the University Students Council (KSU) has called for more research…

“I understand there are thousands who use cannabis; I don’t want anyone using it for personal reasons to end up in jail. That is why the PN voted for decriminalisation back in 2015. But we cannot send out the message that cannabis is ‘something good’ and that it does not have harmful effects for people. What we propose will be based on this, not on some vote-catching exercise.”

The Labour Party instantly latched on to the comments, deriding Grech as being reactive only to social media chatter.

“Grech thinks the public is thinking the same way as he is… the way he spoke on the regulation of cannabis, calling it an exercise tied to the polls, betrays his electoral mind-set.

“His thirst of power shows no limits so he ends up insulting youths intelligence, by saying they will support whichever party carries out the reform on cannabis rules. Youths support Labour because they approved of its reformist zeal, because it respects their space.”