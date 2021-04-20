Cyber criminals give PN ultimatum to 'communicate and cooperate' • Magisterial inquiry underway

Cyber criminals have threatened to leak valuable data stolen in a Monday night attack on the Nationalist Party's servers.

Posting on their dark web page, the operators behind Avaddon ransomware, published a number of documents which included employee details, passport pictures and studio rota.

A PN spokesperson confirmed with MaltaToday that the information published was genuine.

On Monday night, Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech revealed the party’s IT systems and data bases were targeted in a cyber attack.

Posting on the dark web, the hackers gave the PN 240 hours to “communicate and cooperate” with them, or else the valuable documents are published on the internet.

“We have company financial data, salary payments, employees’ personal documents, banking, private client data, payment documents and much more,” they said.

The cyber criminals also warned that if their demands are not met, they would be carrying out a DDoS attack, which would take PN’s website offline due to overwhelming traffic.

A magisterial inquiry by Victor Axiak is underway, and police have visited the party’s headquarters as part of their investigation.