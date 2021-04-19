PN says information database targeted in cyber-attack
Nationalist Party information technology systems and information database targeted in cyber attack, party says
The Nationalist Party has suffered a cyber-attack, PN secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech said in a brief statement issued late on Monday.
Zammit Dimech said the attack was aimed at the party’s information technology systems and information databases.
All necessary measures have been taken to minimise the attack’s impact.
The police and the Data Commissioner have been informed of the attack and have begun their investigations.