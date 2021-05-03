Bedingfield on George Hyzler: I criticised the individual not the institution

The Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield has said his criticism was directed at Standards Commissioner George Hyzler not his office.

“Reporting in newspapers made it seem that I criticised Hyzler because of a complaint on a government MP. That is not true, I criticised him because he is not doing his job properly,” he said.

He also raised questions on how Hyzler’s consultants and personal driver were employed “under the cloud of corruption”.

On Monday, Bedingfield continued to hit out at George Hyzler, stating he views himself as an “emperor”.

“Why does he insist on not replying to parliamentary questions? Why is he refusing to given information to the public? What does the emperor want to hide?” Bedingfield said.

Two weeks ago, the Labour MP had questioned the appointment of a personal driver. Hyzler insisted his driver – the only one employed by his office – was paid €23,632; not a Scale 9 (€24,650) salary as pegged to ministerial drivers.

“He is not a minister, and cannot compare himself to one. I ask again, why was an expression of interest not issued?” he questioned.

He also said that a consultant working in Hyzler’s office had managed to rack up a fixed-line phone bill of around €3,000.

“Where did call? How did he use these €3,000? Even if someone calls their relatives in Australia every day for a year, their phone bill would still not cost that amount of money,” he said. “Hyzler should investigate this.”

He remarked that Hyzler had handpicked consultant who analyses the declaration of assets of MPs. “From all the auditors, he handpicked one who was found guilty in court due to negligence as an auditor.”

Another consultant within the commissioner’s office, according to Bedingfield had “serious allegations” levelled against him and had been removed from office.

The Labour Whip also said that an employee within the commissioner’s office is a relative to a member in one of the civil society groups. “Even if there is just the perception of conflict of interest, it is still wrong.”

Bedingfield concluded by stating that it was mistake by the government side of the house to employ a former MP in the post.