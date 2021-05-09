Second round of vouchers to be distributed on June 7

Updated at 12:27pm

A second round of government-issed €100 vouchers will be announced over the coming days, the Prime Minister announced on Sunday.

"Over the next few days we will announce how these vouchers will be distributed, but the target remains that from 7 June, those vouchers will start being utilised," Robert Abela said.

The extension of government's initial voucher scheme was announced during the Budget 2021, with €60 to be spent at restaurants and €40 spent on services and goods.

The initial scheme provided €80 for restaurants and accommodation, and €20 on retail.

This renewed scheme will see €45 million worth of vouchers distributed all those aged 16 and over. In the first round of vouchers, government spent €44.6 million for the scheme.

Foreign students coming to Malta to learn English will also be receiving dedicated vouchers to be spent in the local market as a means of helping English-Language Schools, that have been dealt a heavy blow with closed tourism throughout the pandemic.

As Malta continues ahead with its reopening plan, Abela appealed for the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that its vaccination strategy has become all the more crucial as government plans on removing further measures.

"We can't have a lowering of the vaccination rate, this will create problems. I understand that maybe there are youths full of strength that show a bit of scepticism to the vaccine, but this is a huge mistake," he said.

Abela added that without the vaccine, travel and public events will be off-limits. With the EU setting the foundations for a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, which would only be given to those who are vaccinated, it is likely that any overseas travel or certain mass events will be off-limit for those without the relevant certificate.

Gozo fast ferry a "game-changer"

Beyond the voucher scheme, June will also see the Gozo fast ferry come into action.

"This is going to be a game-changer in how we do transport between Malta and Gozo. It's something we've dreamed of for so long and will now be materialised," Abela said.

The fast ferry is expected to link Valletta to Gozo in 45 minutes. There had been no call for tenders in a bid to liberalise the market, while no exclusivity nor limits on the number of operators will be set for those who want to offer the service.

In 2019, the Public Contracts Review Board had decided that a contract awarded by Gozo Channel to Island Ferries for a fast-ferry service between Malta and Gozo was ineffective, after the contract agreement had been concluded before a final decision was made.

The appeal against the awarding of the contract had been filed by Virtù Ferries.