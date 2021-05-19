[WATCH] Richmond Foundation launches chat-based 24/7 mental health service

Richmond Foundation has launched a 24/7 chat-based mental health service to run concurrently with its telephone helpline 1770.

OLLI Chat was launched on Wednesday at the Foundation’s service centre, in partnership with Epic for Good, the philanthropic foundation operated by mobile phone company Epic.

Speaking at the launch Richmond Foundation Chief Executive Officer Stephania Dimech Sant explained that the service which is available from today, can be accessed on www.OLLI.chat.

Dimech Sant said that 77% of the population experienced fear and 63% reported feeling dressed over the last year, the introduction of OLLI Chat is an added lifeline.

Dimech Sant pointed out that now more than ever the public was more comfortable with text-chat.

“Right now people can call on the phone, or come into the office- but OLLI Chat is the final frontier,” she said adding that a trained professional will be at the other end, while ensuring confidentiality.

The service is free and can be accessed in English and Maltese.

“All you have to do is visit www.OLLI.chat from any browser on your computer, laptop or smartphone and click on the ‘chat now’ button. You will be connected to one of Richmond’s trained psychology officers who will be able to offer emotional support as well as practical guidance to help you find the way forward,” Dimech Sant said.

Also attending the launch Richmond Foundation chairperson Anthony Guillaumier said that the foundation has been assisting people with their mental health for decades.

“Today’s launch is another example of the foundation’s commitment to the community,” Guillaumier said.

Guillaumier said this was the foundation’s first digital service. “Especially now due to COVID-19, chat has taken over and become the preferred form of text."

Guillaumier said over the years, the foundation has acquired the knowledge and expertise to help people from all walks of life experiencing varying degrees of mental health challenges from chronic issues requiring ongoing help to helping people in the community with feelings of depression, anxiety, panic attacks, stress, lack of motivation for life and other feelings that limit us personally from enjoying life to the fullest.

EPIC CMO Karl Galea said that the network was excited for the project highlighting that a great network goes beyond the technology and brings about positive change to the everyday interactions and relationships that shape who people are and who they become.

“OLLI is a great tool that makes the best use of connectivity to provide timely and professional help,” Galea said.