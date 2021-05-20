No COVID exemption for Valletta mass events until September

The Valletta Cultural Agency has been informed by health authorities it cannot organise mass events in the capital until at least next September.

Taking to Facebook, VCA boss Jason Micallef expressed his disappointed at the decision.

“This is a decision I cannot understand,” he said.

Micallef said the agency was informed that no outdoor events can be hosted, even if admittance is controlled or against a vaccine certificate.

He said such restrictions extend to other places of entertainment like discotheques and clubs.

The VCA head said the team at the agency had a number of “responsible” events lined up for the summer.

‘With extreme sadness, I announce that following orders by the Public Health Superintendent, all cultural activities we had planned for the coming summer have been cancelled,” he said.