Tenishia leads music’s fight-back for mass events with petition to MPs

Event organisers have started a petition calling for health authorities to explore possibilities for the safe and responsible reopening of the entertainment industry.

The wide-spread reaction comes after Valletta Cultural Agency chief Jason Micallef announced events in the capital would not be permitted until at least September.

He also said the restrictions apply to all entertainment sectors like the clubbing industry.

The petition on parliament's website was started by producer Joven Grech, who performs under the stage name Tenisha.

“As we enter a new phase, with Malta just weeks away from successfully vaccinating the whole adult population, we are disappointed that we are once again being denied the liberty to protect our livelihoods and get back to work,” the petition reads.

He said the entertainment industry must be handled with the same approach as other sectors. “Other countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Spain, have successfully trialled events which have shown that live events can be restarted safely.”

The petition calls for a restriction timeline to be set as from 1 July, allowing for organisers to plan accordingly.

“We are open to discuss methods of entry to events with the health authorities such as by only accepting fully-vaccinated customers to events,” the petition reads. “Events will be gated, and thus there will be control on those in attendance. This will allow all organisers and venues to verify if attendees are fully vaccinated.”

The petition clarifies that there is no political agenda. “Our industry provides a rich calendar of cultural and social events throughout the year, and strengthens Malta’s positions as a tourist destination.”

Other figures in the industry have called for demonstrations to be held. Event organiser Neil Hales called on artists and producers to protest the authorities’ decision.

“Enough with this double standard crap, we want our club nights back,” he said.

When asked to confirm comments made by Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef on Facebook that open-air events would not be permitted until September, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci was non-committal and did not answer.

She reiterated that mass events would not take place and that the authorities were following the science. Gauci added that the authorities were adopting a step by step approach to make sure the COVID-19 situation in Malta does not worsen again.

"It is not the time for mass activities at the moment, but we will move step by step and open up according to what is happening in our country and according to the criteria from experts," Gauci said.

Government has been lifting restrictions gradually since adopting a quasi-lockdown in March when cases surged and hospitals were struggling to cope with patients.