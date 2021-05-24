Cannabis reform does not adequately protect minors, Children’s Commissioner says

The Children’s Commissioner is concerned that the proposed cannabis reform does not have enough safeguards to protect children from exposure in households where weed will be cultivated.

While the White Paper proposes that cannabis cannot be consumed in the presence of minors and is stored in places inaccessible to minors, the commissioner expressed concern that the proposed safeguards may not go far enough.

“The White Paper is silent on the risk of children inhaling second hand cannabis smoke even when the consumption of cannabis does not take place in their presence. The White Paper does not emphasise the need for cannabis consumers to ensure that they leave no traces of the consumed plant where children can find them. The White Paper fails to provide any detail as to the legal framework for enforcing these safeguards,” the commissioner said.

She emphasised that the infringement of these safeguards by the responsible adults should constitute a criminal offence and insisted that adherence to the safeguards should be subject to a rigorous regulatory regime administered by the proposed Cannabis Authority.

“The regulator regime should tie the cultivation and use of cannabis to strict conditions regarding exactly where, within the habitation, cannabis can be consumed and stored so as to minimize the risk for children,” the commissioner said.

The proposed legalisation of cannabis should be accompanied by a strong drive to educate the public on the safe and responsible use of cannabis, the commissioner added.

“Adults should be educated among other things on the importance of weighing the safety, needs and well-being of the children they care for in choosing if and when to consume cannabis. Education should also extend to children so that they are aware of the different drugs and their effects on the individual.”

The office believes that education and therapy should be at the heart of the State’s response to and treatment of minors who make illicit use of psychotropic drugs.

“In this respect, the Office agrees with the position taken in the White Paper in favour of the full decriminalisation of cannabis use by minors in that the criminal judicial process has serious and far-reaching ill-effects on children. The deterrence of children from illicit drug use is best achieved through education. There needs to be more investment in educational and therapeutic drugs-related services that are specific to children,” the commissioner said.

She called for a national drug policy accompanied by a strategy with specific provisions for safeguarding minors and very young adults.

