[WATCH] Cannabis reform: possession up to 7g, cultivation of four plants at home

Prime Minister Robert Abela launches a public consultation process on a White Paper to strengthen the legal framework on the responsible use of cannabis.

Excerpts from the White Paper:

Decriminalisation of up to 7 grams of cannabis possession

Households can grow up to 4 plants for personal use only

Crimes no longer considered as such by this law will be removed from one's police conduct by means of simple procedure

Consumption of cannabis in public will not be allowed - those found in breach of this will be subject to a €233.33 administrative fine

Prime Minister Robert Abela launched a public consultation process on a White Paper to strengthen the legal framework on the repsonsible use of cannabis.

The government is proposing that the possession of more than 7 grams but less than 28 grams for one’s exclusive personal use should be subject to proceedings before the Commissioner for Justice, as currently contemplated for the possession of less than 3.5 grams.

It is being proposed that every residential habitation (household) can grow up to 4 plants, in a space which is not visible to the public, and which does not emit smells. The cultivated cannabis cannot be sold, and can only be consumed in the same habitation. Cannabis cannot be consumed before minors, and residents are to ensure that it is stored in places which are inaccessible to minors residing in the same habitation.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Abela said that the White Paper sets out the general principles on which a future cannabis legislative framework will be based.

Government will draw upon the opinions of stakeholders to clarify where smoking will be allowed and the technicalities involving communal smoking.

Abela added that there should be a legal source through which people can purchase cannabis and cannabis seeds, but this is being left open in the document so that government can gather opinions from the public.

Downloadable Files White Paper on Cannabis Reform



"Our direction is to have a legal and regularised source from which people can buy cannabis and cannabis seeds," he said.

Abela further remarked that the aim of the White Paper is not to incentivise a culture of cannabis but rather to lessen the harm cannabis can do on a person, including the humiliation involved when someone is arrested, interrogated or taken to court for smoking a joint.

Last Sunday, Abela had said that the White Paper will no longer see cannabis users arrested for smoking a joint.

He said it will stand on the principle that someone found in possession of a small amount of cannabis won't be subject to criminal or judicial proceedings in front of a tribunal or drug court.