PN starts campaign for refund on utility bills overcharge

The Nationalist Party is inviting all those affected by overcharges in their utility bills to register with the party so that they can be compensated under a future PN government.

Interested parties will be able to register at Dar Ċentrali on Saturday 29 May between 9am and 12:30pm, and are being asked to bring their ID card and ARMS account number.

"We have been saying this for weeks and months," Nationalist MP David Agius said at the press conference announcing the scheme. "Now, the Nationalist Party has a promise, that after the next general election we will give back the money that was stolen."

On Wednesday, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech pledged that a Nationalist adminstration would return €50 million in overcharged bills from eight years of billing since Enemalta changed its billing structure, and then started sourcing energy from the Electrogas LNG plant.

This pledge came after a draft report by the NAO found that consumers could have paid “extra charges” totalling €6.5 million on their electricity and water bills.

Agius said that in a study conducted by the party, the PN also found bill discrepancies ranging from a few cents to several euro.

"Today, energy has become a black spot on our country. Several politicians have resigned because of it, including the former Prime Minister," Nationaist MP Ryan Callus added.

"It was Joseph Muscat who not only acknowledged but promised the country that this system will be arranged - this was three years ago."

Callus mentioned the Nationalist Party's 30-year energy plan launched last February, in which they propose floating deep sea wind farms and a second interconnector as part of its vision for cleaner energy.

