PN receiving complaints on utility bills overcharging

Since early morning, people have been queing outside the Nationalist Party's headquarters in Pieta' to file their protest against what the Opposition is describing as blatant theft in how water and electricity bills are calculated.

The PN claims that in the past eight years under a Labour government, around €50 million have been stolen from households and businesses.

People can visit the PN HQ until 12.30pm and must provide an ARMS account number and a valid identity card.