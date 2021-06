COVID: Four new cases, five recoveries registered

Malta registered four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Active cases stand at 67, after five new recoveries were registered.

Total recoveries stand at 30,091.

2,123 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 947,765.

No deaths were recorded on Thursday, with total deaths numbering 419.

Till yesterday, 570,513 vaccine doses were administered, of which 333,197 were a first dose. 244,964 people are fully vaccinated.

READ ALSO: COVID vaccine certificate to be used for admittance into cultural and social events, Chris Fearne says