COVID vaccine certificate to be used for admittance into cultural and social events, Chris Fearne says

The government will be announcing measures on Friday which will see people being admitted to certain events against a COVID-19 vaccine certificate, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

Further details will be given in a press conference addressed by Culture Minister Jose Herrera and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci on Friday.

Fearne said this will allow for social and cultural life to make a gradual return following the pandemic.

The deputy prime minister was addressing the launch of a new mental health facility in Paola.

He said that with Malta leading the vaccination race, any restrictions being lifted are among the first in the world. He said that so far government’s decisions have proved effective, and cases have remained low.

The Health Minister said that so far 56% of the adult population has received both vaccine doses, with 76% receiving the first dose.

He also said that 12-15 year olds will be receiving the invite to get vaccinated in the coming days.

Fearne also said that 60,000 vaccine certificates have been downloaded since government’s announcement last week.

He also expressed confidence that Malta will be able to link up with the European Green Certificate come 1 July.