COVID-19: Two new cases, five recoveries

Malta registered two new cases on Friday, while five patients recovered.

In turn, active cases stand at 64.

Until Thursday, 576,256 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, of which 334,367 were a first dose.

251,553 persons are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, 1,817 swab tests were carried out, with 949,582 total swab tests carried out since the start of the pandemic.

Over the span of the pandemic, Malta registered 30,579 total cases of COVID-19. From these, 30,096 patients recovered.

The death toll remains at 419.