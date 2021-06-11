Over 75,000 passengers travelled through Malta International Airport in May

In the month leading up to Malta's reopening, 75,420 passengers travelled through Malta International Airport, marking a slight improvement over the first four months of 2021.

However, this total for May translates into an 88.8% drop compared to the same month in 2019.

Over the first four months of 2021, monthly passenger movements consistently remained below the 40,000 mark. The top markets for May were Italy, Germany, France, Poland and Turkey.

A statement from the Malta International Airport explains that the results are largely driven by the relaxation of certain restrictions on travel from Malta, and the resumption of flight operations to a number of regional airports.

On the other hand, Turkey remained an important connecting hub for passengers who could not travel directly to their final destination due to restrictions in place.

May's seat load factor stood at 62%, indicating the percentage of seats occupied on flights operated to and from Malta International Airport.

Airport management expects seat capacity deployed by airlines in June to increase by more than double the capacity for the month of May, as passenger demand is expected to gradually start recovering.