COVID-19 update: 2 new cases and 4 recoveries in past 24 hours

2 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 recoveries from the disease have been recorded in the past 24 hours. No deaths were registered in the same period.

Active cases stand at 62. Since the start of the pandemic 30,581 cases have been detected in Malta. Of those 30,100 have recovered. 419 people have died as a result of the disease to date.

Official figures released today show 1,721 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of swab tests to 951,303. 582,206 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

All Maltese citizens over 16 years of age are being offered the COVID-19 vaccine. More information can be obtained on www.vaccin.gov.mt.