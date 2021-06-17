[WATCH] Justice Minister willing to discuss time-bar extension for domestic violence

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that there could be scope for the time-bar on domestic violence cases to be extended beyond 10 years but should not be scrapped entirely.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the minister said that he is willing to have a discussion on extending the 10-year time bar but insisted it should not be scrapped as it allows justice to be served in a timely manner.

Attending the launch for Malta’s National Strategy on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence for 2021 and 2022, Zammit Lewis argued that awareness is key when tackling this type of violence, with educational campaigns set to bolster awareness in the coming year.

“You fight not only with investment but education,” he said at the launch.

He added that the strategy will provide refined targets in tackling the issue, using what he described as a “sniper approach” to attack the problem.

Further to this, Zammit Lewis said the courts need a magistrate or two that specialise in these types of crimes, with all cases of the sort falling under this magistrate.

On her part, Domestic Violence Commissioner Audrey Friggieri explained that this phenomenon affects people from all backgrounds, regardless of age and social class.

She added that in hiding domestic violence, one gives power to those carrying out the abuse.

Lydia Abela, the wife of the Prime Minister, emphasised the need for sensitivity when working in these areas and that victims ought to be treated with sensitivity from the beginning of procedures until the very end.

She further appealed for strengthened research in the area so that more specialised services can be offered.

The strategy document itself sees the development of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Malta and MCAST in order to carry out academic research on gender-based and domestic violence.

Beyond this, guidelines and protocols to be used by educators and healthcare professions will be set up to address preventive action.

In terms of protection and support, the strategy document pledges to offer court accompaniment services during investigations and court hearings for victims and their children.