Repubblika pen letter to Abela on FATF verdict: ‘no more populism and impunity’

The civil society NGO Repubblika has called on the Prime Minister to shift government policy away from “populism and impunity”, towards one of “accountability” in the wake of Malta’s greylisting by the FAFT.

In the letter sent by Repubblika president Robert Aquilina, Repubblika reiterated this was the only way for Malta to overcome its current predicament, which was putting the country in “serious danger.”

“Only then can our country regain the respect it has always aspired to have and without which it can never regain the peace of mind it deserves,” the NGO said.

Repubblika said the impunity and corruption that had characterised the Maltese political and institutional scene in recent years was exposed by the FAFT putting the livelihoods of many Maltese and Gozitan families at significant risk. “The institution of our country has failed the Maltese and Gozitan people. We need to say things as they are,” the NGO said.

Repubblika reminded Robert Abela of its protests having unseated former prime minister Joseph Muscat, “paving the way” for Abela himself to take over the role.

“During these seventeen months in which you were prime minister, we have seen that the corrupt politicians who have tarnished Malta’s name continue to enjoy complete impunity. There are those who are still a member of the Maltese Parliament and others who have resigned comfortably. But it seems that everyone is still reassured that the hand of justice will not reach them,” the NGO said.

Repubblika said they have written to the PM multiple times but have never received a response. “The tactics of the time of Joseph Muscat continued in your time. Whoever exposed and fought corruption has been stamped by you as a traitor to our country. The media you are in charge of does this on a daily basis,” the NGO said.

Repubblika said that it was not enough to make laws that remain only on paper. “It is indispensable that the laws created actively fight corruption and money laundering. The abuser must be apprehended and brought to justice.”