Customs intercept 3kg of marijuana on a passenger arriving from Barcelona

An airport passenger arriving in Malta from Barcelona was found to be carrying 3kg of marijuana by Customs officials.

The man, of Brazilian nationality, was caught trying to smuggle marijuana after being asked to have his luggage scanned.

The X-ray scan revealed irregularities which led to the search of the passenger’s belongings in his luggage and a body search.

A narcotics field test later confirmed that the substance found in his luggage was marijuana.

The Anti-Drug Squad Police were informed about the case and arrived shortly after. The passenger is expected to be arraigned shortly.

This is the second case of cannabis smuggling in a matter of days, after a passenger was found to be carrying 18,000 cigarettes containing cannabis.