78% of Malta’s adult population fully vaccinated

78% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Information has said.

From the latest figures announced by the health authorities, 365,611 people have received the first dose, and 341,765 people are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Malta has 10 cases of the Delta variant, first discovered in India.

Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that it was essential to continue limiting the entry and spread of the cases.

The island's strategy to combat the Delta variant is to have at least 85% of the adult population fully vaccinated to further strengthen herd immunity.

Health Minister Chris Fearne reinforced the need for all people to get vaccinated at a press conference after a 19-year-old was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

The foreigner is being treated in a specialised COVID-19 ward at Mater Hospital and not in the ITU.

He is the third patient currently in the hospital for COVID-19 related treatment.

Fearne also said that 90% of the cases registered in the last 10 days were people who were not vaccinated.

The minister used England as an example, where hospital cases are declining despite COVID-19 cases going up, showing how important vaccinations are.