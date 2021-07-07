COVID-19: 25 new infections as active cases jump to 110
COVID-19 update for 7 July | 25 new cases • 5 recoveries • 110 active cases • 2,495 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 692,581
25 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.
692,581 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 341,765 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,170, while total cases registered stand at 30,700.
There are 110 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,495 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,003,842.