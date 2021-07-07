COVID-19: 25 new infections as active cases jump to 110

25 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

692,581 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 341,765 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,170, while total cases registered stand at 30,700.

There are 110 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,495 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,003,842.