Plans for Armier caravan site 'legalised land theft' says Cassola

Independent politician Arnold Cassola has flagged a permit for a caravan site at Armier, accusing the government of legalising the theft of land and the opposition of saying nothing, describing Malta as having been “greylisted by the rest of the world and shafted by its own political leaders.”

In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday, Cassola claimed that Frederick Azzopardi of Infrastructure Malta had applied to the Planning Authority “to legalise the theft of public land in Il-Qortin, Armier, by having it declared as a caravan site.”

Cassola also observed that Bernard Grech's PN has “not said one word against this blatant theft of public land which has been going on for years.”

“Now that elections are approaching, the Labour Party is assuring itself of bolstering its electoral win by a bigger margin with the Armier votes, whilst the PN keeps silent and does not oppose in the hope of gathering some electoral crumbs."

In the meantime, the rest of the Malta will be permanently deprived of a sizeable chunk of public land, he said.