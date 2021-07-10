menu

Plans for Armier caravan site 'legalised land theft' says Cassola

Veteran politician says Malta has been “greylisted by the rest of the world and shafted by its own political leaders.”

matthew_agius
10 July 2021, 10:10am
by Matthew Agius
Cassola flagged the application for a caravan site at Armier
Cassola flagged the application for a caravan site at Armier

Independent politician Arnold Cassola has flagged a permit for a caravan site at Armier, accusing  the government of legalising the theft of land and the opposition of saying nothing, describing Malta as having been “greylisted by the rest of the world and shafted by its own political leaders.”

In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday, Cassola claimed that Frederick Azzopardi of Infrastructure Malta had applied to the Planning Authority “to legalise the theft of public land in Il-Qortin, Armier, by having it declared as a caravan site.”

Cassola also observed that Bernard Grech's PN has “not said one word against this blatant theft of public land which has been going on for years.”

“Now that elections are approaching, the Labour Party is assuring itself of bolstering its electoral win by a bigger margin with the Armier votes, whilst the PN keeps silent and does not oppose in the hope of gathering some electoral crumbs."

In the meantime, the rest of the Malta will be permanently deprived of a sizeable chunk of public land, he said.

 

 

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also a Leg...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.