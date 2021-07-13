Erasmus student will not foot €1,200 bill for quarantine hotel, MTA clarifies

An Erasmus student who was told to pay a €1,200 bill for staying at a ‘quarantine hotel’ will not be paying the bill, the Malta Tourism Authority has said.

The student, Enora Besnier, was due to return to France after six months studying in Malta, when she tested positive for COVID-19.

She was due to return to France on 10 July, but tested positive on the 6 July.

With the rental contract for her apartment expiring, she was advised to quarantine at a hotel, and was faced with the €1,200 bill.

After calling a COVID helpline, she was taken to the Marina Hotel in St George’s Bay. “So, they drop you off here, and then I learn by calling the hotel reception that the quarantine is on us. Is this normal?” she asked. “I don’t have the money to pay €100 a night for my quarantine.”

The MTA clarified that she will not be paying for her stay, but only for food and beverage, “as is always the case in such cases.”

“As a matter of fact, the MTA is covering the accommodation expenses in the quarantine hotel for those who have followed all the procedures to enter Malta,” it said in a statement.

“This is also done in accordance with the Legal Notice which was published, which clearly states that only those that have entered Malta with the incorrect procedure are placed in preventive quarantine, which they have to pay for themselves.”