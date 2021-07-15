PN submits private members bill recognising Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Nationalist Party has submitted a private members bill in parliament to officially and solemnly recognise January 27 as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The motion calls for specific legislation within the Criminal Code that would prohibit the introduction of any laws that could allow for the persecution of Jews or any other race.

“In light of what is happening around the world, where we are seeing more and more acts of intolerance, xenophobia and racism […] legislative and educational steps are needed so that all this can be controlled and eradicated,” the party said in a statement.

In the same statement, the party added that post-match celebrations following the Euro 2020 final sparked concern due to the racist sentiment fostered in certain circles.

“It’s precisely because we are worried, and because we see this racism and intolerance as anti-democratic behavior, that we are submitting this legislative proposal as a motion to be discussed in the parliamentary chamber.”

The motion further calls for a dedicated plenary session in Parliament to take place on Holocaust Remembrance Day, with national activities taking place in Malta and Gozo.

The PN is also requesting that Holocaust Remembrance Day be commemorated in schools.

The motion was submitted by MPs David Agius, Robert Cutajar and Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.