COVID-19: 235 new cases, 14 currently in hospital

Malta registered 235 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases stand at 1,441, after six recoveries were registered.

3,879 swab tests were carried out on Thursday, which results in a positivity rate of 6%.

Giving a more detailed breakdown of the previous day's cases, the health ministry said that from the 222 cases reported on Thursday, 195 were aged between 10 and 39, with an average age of 24.

The COVID bulletin is now also giving the number of people recovering in hospital. There are currently 14 patients being treated for the disease at Mater Dei Hospital, including one patient who is in intensive care.

Until yesterday, 718,418 vaccine doses were administered. The figures show that 354,985 people are fully vaccinated.