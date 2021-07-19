COVID-19: Decline in new infections but active cases almost reach 2,000

Malta has registered 146 new cases of COVID-19 with hospitalisations remaining static at 18, including a person recovering at the intensive therapy unit.

The latest coronavirus update published by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that the COVID testing positivity rate stood at 3.8%.

The numbers represent a decline in new infections when compared to the past few days.

Active cases now stand at 1,963. There were no deaths overnight and 15 people recovered from the infection.

The health authorities said that from Sunday’s cases, 64% were people aged between 10 and 39. The average age was 29.

The number of fully-vaccinated individuals stood at 357,558 until yesterday, a marginal increase over the previous day.

Malta was placed on the red list by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in its weekly update illustrating the pandemic in maps.