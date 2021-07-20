COVID-19: 217 new cases, hospitalisations remain stable

217 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday.

Active cases stand at 2,177, after three new recoveries were registered.

4,091 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 1,049,317.

A total of 18 cases are currently being treated at Mate Dei Hospital, with only one patient in the ITU.

Of the 146 cases reported yesterday, 97 were 10-39 year olds. The average age of yesterday’s cases was 28.

Till yesterday, 728,106 vaccine doses were administered, of which 386,328 were a first dose. 359,042 people are fully vaccinated.