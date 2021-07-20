Police Commissioner is neglecting high-level corruption cases, Repubblika says

Repubblika is demanding a concrete overview of the Police Commissioner’s works against high-level corruption, while accusing him of not taking enough action against politicians and big business.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Repubblika President Robert hit out at Commissioner Angelo Gafà for failing to take concrete action against high-profile individuals that have been accused of corrupt practice.

“Under you and Robert Abela, impunity contined to reign,” he said, standing outside the Police’s General Headquarters.

Aquilina pointed out that Gafà was the Police Force’s Chief Executive Officer prior to becoming the Commissioner for Police.

“Could it be that you didn’t notice anything when, in the same building that you worked in everyday, and in such an important position, your colleagues had become one and the same with, and conspired along, criminals and murderers?”

He mentioned John Rizzo, a former Police Commissioner, who Aquilina said was “respected by everybody”.

“He wasn’t afraid of arresting a Chief Justice and Judge, and taking them to court,” Aquilina said. “It’s no wonder that, as soon as they took to power, the criminals that hijacked the Labour Party threw him to the side.”

Aquilina accused Gafà of embarking on a rebranding exercise, giving police cars a new coat of paint and making more use of social media.

“Your rebranding exercise doesn’t interest us at all. We will judge you only on what you show us, on concrete results. So far, we have seen no concrete results whatsoever.”

Aquilina acknowledged the prosecutions started against Keith Schembri and Nexia BT, and admitted that they are a step in the right direction.

However, he stated that those prosecutions were the result of a magisterial inquiry requested by Simon Busuttil, the former Opposition leader.

“The Police Force did well to start these prosecutions, but let's face it: he couldn't do otherwise ... he had his hands tied by the Courts.”

Aquilina urged Gafà to take certain individuals to court, while pledging to support him in taking the necessary steps.

“We haven’t lost complete faith in you. We didn’t come here asking for your resignation, but our patience is thinning. We’re disappointed by the inaction we’ve seen despite your appointment.”

“Commissioner, our country can only take the right path if it has a police commissioner who will make it his mission to put those corrupt people who have seized our dear country - the fingers of the mafia octopus - in jail.”