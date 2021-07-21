COVID-19: 199 new cases as hospitalisations fall

Malta has registered 199 new COVID-19 infections and 30 recoveries as active cases now stand at 2,346, according to the Health Ministry daily bulletin.

Hospitalisations have now dropped to 15 from 18 but one patient remains in intensive therapy.

The new infections were detected from 3,976 swab tests, which results in a positivity rate of 5%.

In a breakdown of yesterday’s cases, the health authorities said that 167 cases of the 217 recorded on Tuesday, were aged between 10 and 39. The average age of cases was 27.

Since the start of the pandemic 33,032 people in Malta contracted COVID-19 of which 420 died.