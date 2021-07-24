Miriam Pace death: Attorney General and sentenced architects file appeals

The Attorney General as well as the two architects who were found guilty in the Sta Venera house collapse that claimed the life of 54-year-old mother of two Miriam Pace in March 2020 have all appealed the sentence meted out by Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

Times of Malta reports that AG has appealed the sentence of 800 hours of community work community work sentence handed down to two architects found guilty of Miriam Pace’s involuntary homicide. The newspaper also reports how the two architects – 37-year-old Roderick Camilleri and 73-year-old Anthony Mangion - have also filed appeals of their own.

On 1 July magistrate Joe Mifsud had declared two architects guilty of causing the death of Miriam Pace, who died in the rubble of her home, which collapsed following works on a construction site next door, saying they had “betrayed their oath of appointment as architects”.

54-year-old Miriam Pace, a mother of two, was killed in the collapse on 2 March 2020 in Santa Venera.

Camilleri and Mangion were charged with having caused her death through negligence and also with giving a false declaration to the authorities. Mangion was accused of being absent from a site where dangerous works were being carried out.

In his 98-page judgment on the case, Magistrate Joe Mifsud had denied requests for the release of the building site, the site of Pace’s home as well as the equipment and machines involved, explaining that this would be required in the trial by jury of the other two men involved in the collapse.

Taking into account the accused’s clean criminal record and other factors, it did not feel that prison was fitting but said a community service order in its maximum was fitting.

The architects were declared guilty of causing Pace’s death through negligence and causing damage to neighbouring buildings.

Camilleri was additionally found guilty of making false declarations to public authorities.

The court sentenced him to 480 hours of community service and a €10,000 fine.

Mangion was sentenced to 400 hours of community service and an €8,000 fine.

The men were also ordered to bear costs.

