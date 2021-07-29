Full Caruana Galizia inquiry report to be published today, PM announces

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that he will today publish the public inquiry report into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a letter to Parliamentary Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Abela said that he received the inquiry report earlier on Thursday, and intended on publishing it later that day.

"While the terms of the inquiry ask only for me to table the report in Parliament, I believe that we must do more and hold a discussion on this as soon as possible," Abela wrote.

He requested that Parliament convene on Friday 30 July at 9am to discuss the report without a vote and without taking parliamentary questions, with equal discussion time between Government and Opposition.

Meanwhile, Abela wrote to Opposition leader Bernard Grech about the way forward with regards to the public inquiry.

"In the past months, Parliament led important reforms that strengthened our country's institutions, the processes that offer justice, and our democratic framework. I assure you that the same processes will continue in the times to come."

Abela was responding to a previous correspondence from the Opposition leader. In this letter, Grech insisted that a bipartisan effort from the House of Representatives is needed so as to enact the changes recommended by the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

