Two men arrested in connection with Gzira robbery

Two people were arrested within 24 hours of allegedly committing a robbery in Gzira, the police said.

A 56-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man held up a 43-year-old man, at the Council of Europe Garden in Gzira at around 11am on Wednesday.

The police started a search for the aggressors and arrested the woman one hour later.

Afterwards, a man was arrested on Thursday in Gzira. He was recognized by an off-duty officer.

Both will be arraigned in court.