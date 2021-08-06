Nadur access road rebuilt on columns is first such structure in Gozo

A main access road to Nadur has been rebuilt with a section lifted on columns to avoid slippage caused by the clay slopes.

Works on Triq l-Imġarr that connects Nadur with the road network that leads to Mġarr harbour are 80% complete, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said on Friday.

The impressive undertaking is the first structure of its kind to be used in Gozo after the road had to be closed off because of severe structural damage that developed over the years.

Parts of the road had to be reconstructed using structural reinforced piles at a depth of 22 metres and raised on surface columns to make it safe. Works started after extensive ground tests to understand the underlying geology.

“At last, this road has been given the attention it deserves and is being rebuilt from scratch after having been left abandoned in a bad state for years,” Camilleri said.