COVID: 71 new cases, 147 recoveries

71 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday.

Active cases are down to 1,058, after 147 new recoveries were registered.

Total cases number 34,787, with 32,909 total recoveries.

3,593 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,113,670.

424 total deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, after no deaths were registered on Saturday.

The average of yesterday’s cases was 45, with a total of 33 COVID-19 positive patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 773,225 doses were administered, of which 404,049 were a first dose. 394,589 people are fully vaccinated.