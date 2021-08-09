menu

Tarxien council’s Facebook page hacked, councillors trying to regain access

Four nonsensical posts were uploaded to the page since Wednesday, with the most recent post showing an Asian-looking woman in a car

nicole_meilak
9 August 2021, 7:04pm
by Nicole Meilak

The Tarxien council’s Facebook page has been hacked, leading to several nonsensical posts appearing on the page.

The page was hacked four days ago, with the first two posts appearing at around 8:45pm on Wednesday.

In the comments of the first post, councillor Christian Pace confirms that the page was hacked, and that the local council is trying to recover it.

Posted by Kunsill Lokali Hal Tarxien on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Two more updates were posted to the page on Monday. One of these shows a photo of an Asian-looking woman in a car, posted to the page with a smiling emoji in the description.

The first three posts were largely ignored. It was only after the fourth photo was posted that attention was drawn to the council's Facebook page.

Posted by Kunsill Lokali Hal Tarxien on Sunday, August 8, 2021

The identity of the hackers is unknown.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
