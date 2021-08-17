Prison inmate who attempted suicide eight days ago dies in hospital

Prison inmate Colin Galea, 30, who attempted suicide at the Corradino Correctional Facility last week has died at Mater Dei Hospital.

This is the second death this year of a prison inmate after attempting suicide. In June, 29-year-old Kim Borg attempted suicide in prison and died three weeks later at Mater Dei.

After Galea's attempted suicide, the Home Affairs Ministry announced that it would be launching a board led by psychiatrist Anton Grech to review suicide prevention measures at the prison.

The board’s remit includes an evaluation of the procedures used in prison to assess the mental and physical health of inmates, and support measures for drug dependents.

The board set up by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri includes academic Janice Formosa Pace and medical doctor George Grech as members.

More to follow.