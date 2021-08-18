PN demands immediate removal of Corradino prison’s leadership

The Nationalist Party has called for urgent and radical reform inside the Corradino Correctional Facility after the death of yet another inmate on Tuesday evening.

The PN said that comprehensive prison reform was needed to protect prisoners’ lives whilst respecting its role as a rehabilitation facility.

“It is clear that both minister Byron Camilleri and the current prison administration have lost all credibility to assure this,” the PN said.

The PN called for Corradino Correctional Facility’s existing leadership to be removed “immediately”. “Another inquiry is not going to solve existing problems,” the party said.

The PN said it appealed to the Prime Minister to consider the Opposition’s proposals and carry out various reforms in the sector without further delay, including providing appropriate treatment to drug victims away from Corradino Correctional Facility.

On Tuesday, prison inmate Colin Galea, who had attempted suicide at the Corradino Correctional Facility last week, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

This is the second death this year of a prison inmate after attempting suicide. In June, 29-year-old Kim Borg attempted suicide in prison and died at Mater Dei Hospital three weeks later.

After Galea's attempted suicide, the Home Affairs Ministry announced that it would be launching a board led by psychiatrist Anton Grech to review suicide prevention measures at the prison.

