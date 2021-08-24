Malta Police Union registers trade dispute after force axes traffic management duties

The Malta Police Union have followed up on their pushback against the removal of traffic management services within the police force and registered a trade dispute.

The union said that its executive committee on Tuesday registered a dispute since its request for the service to continue being offered was completely ignored.

The union said that the service was an opportunity for police officers to make extra income during their off days. The service relates to the presence of police officers to direct traffic in circumstances where roads are closed such as when a crane needs to block a street.

"This service is paid by the person/entity requesting the service and is only granted when a police officer is available at that date and time requested. Refusing this service in toto does not make any sense as the administration of the force does not know for when this service will be requested," the union said.

They also stated that the pandemic is serving as a convenient excuse for the administration’s inactions with regards to the traffic management service, following the 'first excuse' that the service is degrading to the officers.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Nationalist Party said the police force's decision to stop offering such traffic management services would negatively impact the take-home pay of officers. The PN expressed solidarity with police officers and called on the force to reverse its decision.