Police force will no longer oversee traffic management when roads have to be blocked, Malta Police Union protests

The Malta Police Union is pushing back against the police force’s decision to terminate the traffic management service.

The service would see police officers guide motorists when streets have to be closed or access restricted due to construction or other events.

The union is saying that this is to the detriment of the community and their members, who made extra income for their families from this service. The union said it could not understand how this decision was taken without consultation.

It also condemned the ‘degrading duty’ reason that was provided to the officers when they queried about termination of this service.

“We also remind that our members pay all taxes on this extra income according to local legislation. The MPU requested that immediately, this decision is withdrawn,” the union said in a statement on Wednesday.