Bernard Grech denies he had prior access to the Caruana Galizia public inquiry findings

Bernard Grech has denied he had access to the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry findings before they were published, refuting a claim made by former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

“Joseph Muscat thinks that everyone is like him, when he said he has no doubt that I had access to the inquiry findings in advance – something which I categorically deny,” Grech said in an audio message left on Facebook.

In a response to Joseph Muscat's interview with Times of Malta, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that although officially Mucat is no longer prime minister, Robert Abela is a continuation of him by protecting everyone.

Grech stated that Muscat has no credibility when he tried to discredit the public inquiry’s findings. The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia concluded that the State, during Muscat’s reign, is responsible for her death for having created an atmosphere of impunity.

"Joseph Muscat thinks that friendship with criminals is normal. For me it’s not,” added Grech.

The Labour Party is yet to issue any statement in response to the interview and Prime Minister Robert Abela has consistently stated that since Muscat is no longer a member of parliament, he does not consider further action with his regard to be necessary.