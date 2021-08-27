[WATCH] Protest against Marsaskala marina: 'The bay is ours. No to the marina'

People have gathered in Marsaskala to protest against government plans to build a massive yacht marina inside the creek. They chanted, "The bay is ours, no to the marina".

Residents and activists voiced their opposition and concern over the plans published recently by Transport Malta for a marina that would accommodate at least 700 yachts.

The massive marina would not leave any place for swimming inside the creek, make it impossible for fireworks to be let off from the sea and raises concern over the impact on the saline marshland at Il-Magħluq.

Those against the project are arguing that the theft off the public bay and coastline to house hundreds of private yachts, will only serve the interests of the few, whilst choking the quality of life of residents and those who regularly visit the town.

Marsaskala born activist Wayne Flask had harsh words for a group of politicians and businessmen, that according to him, want to keep on privatising parts of the Marsaskala coast for the greed of the few.

He emphasised that the residents deserve better and that there should be no compromises when it comes to the quality of life and the public health. In his opinion, the marina would change Marsaskala forever, at the detriment of the community.

Representing the fireworks enthusiasts, David Spagnol, appealed for the protection of the bay and the traditions within the locality.

He questioned Transport Malta’s rationality when opting to accommodate hundreds of yacht owners with a marina, while ignoring the thousands of residents that are opposing it.

Minority leader within the local council, John Baptist Camilleri, highlighted the issues already present in Marsaskala, like the residue from the fish farms and the waste treatment facility, and argued that the residents cannot afford any more inconveniences.

A resident, Kurt Camilleri, said that the marina is being ‘imposed and not proposed’ and that the project could not be compared to the marinas in Pieta’ and Birgu, as these are situated within a port and not a bay.

He also stated that the wealthy are taking away the public areas, including swimming zones, for their benefit only.

“Let’s treat the issue as a communitarian one and not a political one,” added Camilleri.

Although Transport Malta had insisted that the process was still in its early stages and that no plans have been finalised, the proposal angered many Marsaskala residents and prompted the local council to vote against the proposal.

The protest was organised by Moviment Graffitti.