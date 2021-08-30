No changes to Year 11 assessment marks, inquiry report finds

No changes were found in the assessment marks for annual Year 11 examinations, according to an inquiry board appointed by the Ministry for Education.

The inquiry board was set up in order to investigate allegations by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) that the ministry altered marks without consent from educators.

Having since finalised its report, the board concluded that there were no changes to the marks.

Accordin to the report, an initial complaint was made by a teacher at Kulleġġ Santa Margerita. This teacher noted that the marks of some students that hadn't attended the final exams or were largely absent throughout the year did not reflect the marks given by the teacher.

However, it turns out that three letter circulators were distributed across schools explaining that the Education Assessment Unit will adopt a prediction model to forecast the examination results of Year 11s who were unable to attend school because they were vulnerable or undergoing mandatory quarantine during the examination period.

In a government statement, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that she is satisfied with the board's conclusions. She added that the recommendations given by the board on improving the system will be analysed and implemented "as soon as possible".

The full report can be read here.