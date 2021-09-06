September produced a third of all rainfall over last 12 months

third of rainfall recorded over the last 12 months occurred during September, the Metrological office said.

The Met Office said despite the downpour, September 2020 was the seventh wettest on record.

Last winter yielded just over half the expected rainfall during the precipitation year, which ends in August.

395.3mm of rainfall was recorded during the precipitation year 2020 to 2021. This was 171.7mm short of the norm.

The Met Office also said September was the only month of the year to have above-average precipitation.

November was also the year’s second-wettest month, with 77.1mm of rainfall.

Autumn was the wettest season of the year, accounting for 223.1mm of the year's rainfall.

Winter on the other hand, saw over half the expected seasonal rainfall. The 141mm of rain was collected mainly in December, the wettest since 2014.

During February, there was just 7.8mm of rainfall, below the month average of 56.9mm. In fact, February was the sixth driest since 1913.

July was the driest month, followed by May, June and August.