Crime fiction novelist Mark Camilleri is new book council chairman

The crime fiction novelist Mark Camilleri is set to be appointed as the National Book Council's executive chairperson, and will occupy the position for three years.

Camilleri graduated in History with Bachelors in Education at the University of Malta. He has been an educator for 17 years, and is currently an assistant head at a state-run primary school.

His first short story, Gallo, was published in 2009 and introduced audiences to the fictitious Inspector Victor Gallo. The book’s success was mirrored in a television series which aired to high ratings, for a whole season on ONE TV.

A year later, he published Prime Facie, later publishing Volens and Nex in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Eight other members will be present on the council's board, including Mark Vella as deputy chairperson, Daniela Attard Bezzina, Maria Brown, Aleks Farrugia, Joseph Mizzi, Christopher Gruppetta, Professor John Portelli and Joseph Debattista.

In a statement announcing the changes, Education Minister Justyne Caruana thanked the previous members of the board, and wished the new members well on their new roles.

The news comes one month after Camilleri's long-serving predecessor Mark Camilleri was told he will not be granted another contract for his post. Camilleri was an anti-censorship activist whose successful stewardship of the National Book Council co-existed with his blunt outspokenness on Labour’s scandals.

