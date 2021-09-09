COVID-19: 30 new cases, one new hospitalisation recorded on Thursday

30 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 446.

Active cases stand at 745 after 28 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 32 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 802,798 vaccine doses were administered, of which 1,320 are booster doses.