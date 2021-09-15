‘Best of times’ for boaters: pleasure boats increase by 7,700 since 2012

The number of pleasure crafts registered in Malta has increased from 15,375 in 2012 to 23,133 in 2021 – an increase of 50.5%.

The number includes yachts which can navigate outside Maltese waters, whose number alone doubled from 2,733 in 2012 to 5,515 in 2021.

Data provided to MaltaToday by Transport Malta shows that many more spent their savings on boats during the pandemic year, which was marked by lower spending due to lockdowns and other restrictions.

In 2021, 1,196 new boats were registered, bringing the total up by 5.5% over the previous year: the sharpest increase in the past decade.

This includes a 9% increase in the number of boats which can navigate outside Maltese waters, whose number increased from 5,053 in 2020 to 5,515 in 2021. The number of boats restricted to Maltese waters which are registered in the small ships register, has also gone up by 734 over 2020 figures.

In another indication of the growth in conspicuous consumption amongst the rich, very large boats over 24m increased from just 196 in 2012, to 582 in 2021 (197%). During the COVID year, the number of these boats increased from 554 in 2020 to 639 in 2021, a 15% increase in a single year. Then, boats of over 36m increased from 28 in 2012 to 96 in 2021, a staggering 243% increase.

Transport Malta did not provide MaltaToday with a breakdown of how many boats were owned by Maltese residents and how many are owned by non-residents.

The increase in the number of pleasure boats also suggests that as Maltese beaches become ever more crowded, those who can afford a boat are securing their own ‘quiet spot’ in the sea and their passage to nearby holiday destinations like Sicily and Italy.

But even this phenomenon is aggravating environmental problems, such as contributing to over-crowding in beauty spots like Comino and triggering a demand for more berthing spaces and yacht marinas in Maltese bays.

Transport minister Ian Borg recently went on record justifying a new marina in Marsaskala bay because “more Maltese are buying pleasure boats”. It turns out that his statement was correct. But should the State facilitate an activity that is increasing pressures on Maltese beaches and coastal areas?