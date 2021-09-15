Peppi Azzopardi, University Dean call for public inquiry into prison suicide attempt

Peppi Azzopardi and Andrew Azzopardi want a public inquiry to be appointed to establish whether the State could have avoided the death of 29-year-old inmate Kim Borg, who attempted suicide in prison earlier this year.

The request comes after government confirmed that two prison officials will be charged with crimes of an involuntary nature in relation to the suicide attempt.

The former Xarabank presenter and current university dean presented a joint statement on Wednesday evening stating that the burden of the tragedy ought to fall not only on the two officials.

"It is the cruel leadership [of the prison] that is terrorising prisoners as well as officials," the statement reads.

Government indicated that the officials in question were immediately suspended, and are subject to separate proceedings before the Public Service Commission.

"Therefore, we are calling for the immediate appointment of a public inquiry to determine whether the state could have prevented the tragic death of this 29-year-old girl."

Both Peppi Azzopardi and Andrew Azzopardi have long been vocal in their criticism of the prison's operations under Alexander Dalli, the current prison director.

In fact, it was the former who first indicated through a Facebook post that an inquiry into the suicide attempt found shortcomings in the actions of several prison officials surrounding the incident.

"The prison should no longer be a place of fear and threats, but instead become a place of rehabilitation that prepares you for the 'outside' world," the statement continues.

"This inquiry, and others on suicides and deaths that took place in prison, should be published immediately."